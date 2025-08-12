/Trump: 'No tariff on gold imports | Gold traders relieved

Published: Aug 12, 2025, 18:44 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 18:44 IST
President Donald Trump reverses course on imposing tariffs on gold imports from Switzerland, scrapping the 39% tariff after causing a sharp spike in gold futures prices. This sudden policy shift follows confusion from US Customs and Border Protection and highlights Trump’s reactive, shoot-first-ask-questions-later approach to trade decisions. Switzerland remains a key player as the world’s top gold refiner, with significant trade surplus with the U.S.