/Trump-Netanyahu Talks: Trump Tells Netanyahu Iran Talks Must Continue After Seventh Meeting

President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for nearly three hours at the White House, marking their seventh meeting since Trump returned to office. Trump told Netanyahu that negotiations with Iran must continue as part of ongoing U.S. efforts to pursue a nuclear deal with Tehran. Although no definitive agreement was reached, Trump emphasized his preference for continuing diplomatic talks with Iran’s leadership and coordinating closely with Israel. The meeting also covered regional issues, including Gaza and broader Middle East developments, as both leaders discussed security concerns and the future of U.S.–Iran diplomacy.