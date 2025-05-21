Published: May 21, 2025, 09:19 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 09:19 IST
Trump Names Defence Shield's Leader As House GOP Advances $25b In Funding For Missile-defense Project
The missile system originates from Trump’s January 27 executive order where he called for the planning of what he called “The Iron Dome for America.” It would act as a next-generation multi-layered shield that will protect the entire US territory against threats from "ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles."