Elon Musk has issued a stark warning—if the growing U.S. deficit is not controlled, America could face bankruptcy. Speaking in an interview, Musk said the average taxpayer should be "mad as hell" over wasteful spending. The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, led by Musk, has spearheaded major cost-cutting measures, claiming $105 billion in savings from layoffs, contract cancellations, and reduced federal leases. However, experts argue that these cuts make up only a fraction of the government's overall spending, which has already crossed $2.4 trillion since October. Watch in for more details!