Trump-Musk Feud: Hate Filled Musk Hits Trump Below Belt

What began as an unstoppable alliance between the world’s strongest man and the world’s richest has just detonated. Elon Musk and Donald Trump, once bound by power, ambition, and billions—are now locked in a public feud that could reshape American politics and space dreams. From golf course sleepovers to social media feud, the bromance is dead. What’s next?