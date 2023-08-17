Trump more popular among Republicans, less among voters

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
Americans are deeply divided along party lines in their views of President Donald Trump’s actions in the most recent criminal cases brought against him, a new poll shows from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, with about half saying his alleged attempt to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 vote count was illegal. To know more watch this interview with a Media Fellow from the Gold Institute for International Strategy, Adelle Nazarian.

