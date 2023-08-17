Trump more popular among Republicans, less among voters
Americans are deeply divided along party lines in their views of President Donald Trump’s actions in the most recent criminal cases brought against him, a new poll shows from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, with about half saying his alleged attempt to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 vote count was illegal. To know more watch this interview with a Media Fellow from the Gold Institute for International Strategy, Adelle Nazarian.