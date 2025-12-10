/Trump Mocks 'Affordability' During Affordability Tour

Published: Dec 10, 2025, 19:49 IST | Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 19:49 IST
Former President Donald Trump held a campaign-style rally in Pennsylvania claiming that consumer prices are “coming down tremendously” and pledging to make America affordable again. While fuel and some food prices have eased, many Americans continue to struggle with housing, healthcare, and childcare costs. This video breaks down Trump’s economic messaging, voter reactions, inflation data, and the challenges facing Americans as the 2026 midterms approach.