LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 20, 2025, 24:34 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 24:34 IST
Trump makes direct peace bid amid Ukraine-Russia 'bloodbath'
Videos May 20, 2025, 24:34 IST

Trump makes direct peace bid amid Ukraine-Russia 'bloodbath'

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to speak with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a high-stakes attempt to broker a ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine war. Calling the conflict a "bloodbath," Trump says the calls are aimed at ending the massive loss of life and may include discussions on trade. The move follows a failed round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul and comes amid intense fighting across several frontlines. Whether Trump's outreach can shift momentum remains uncertain.

Trending Topics

trending videos