Trump makes direct peace bid amid Ukraine-Russia 'bloodbath'

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to speak with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a high-stakes attempt to broker a ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine war. Calling the conflict a "bloodbath," Trump says the calls are aimed at ending the massive loss of life and may include discussions on trade. The move follows a failed round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul and comes amid intense fighting across several frontlines. Whether Trump's outreach can shift momentum remains uncertain.