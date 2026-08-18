/Trump lauds India's election system, rising anger in India at S.I.R. Exclusion

Published: Aug 18, 2026, 22:46 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 22:46 IST
US President Donald Trump has praised India’s electoral system as a model for American voting reform, bringing the world's largest democracy into the centre of a highly contentious political debate in Washington.
In a post on Truth Social, President Trump highlighted India's strict voter identification playbook to renew his demand for mandatory photo ID laws across the United States. He signed an executive order aiming to reform the US election system by citing India and Brazil's use of biometric voter verification.