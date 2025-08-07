Trump issues fresh warning: 'more tariffs on China' | 'Already did it with India'

In a bold move, US President Donald Trump has ordered an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports — raising the total tariff to a steep 50% — in response to India's continued purchase of Russian oil. The executive order, which takes effect on August 27, has triggered a diplomatic backlash from India, calling the move "unjustified and unreasonable."