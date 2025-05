Trump Floats New F-55 Warplane & F-22 Upgrade; Musk Warns AI Drones Are The Future

The United States is examining development of a twin-engined warplane to be known as the F-55, as well as an upgrade to its Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), opens new tab F-22 Raptor called the F-22 Super, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday.