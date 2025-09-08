/Trump Family Makes $1.3 Billion From Crypto in Weeks | Report

In just a few weeks, the Trump family amassed roughly $1.3 billion from two crypto ventures - World Liberty Financial and American Bitcoin Corp. The haul rivals their long-standing real estate holdings, signaling a shift from traditional assets to digital wealth. Donald Trump Jr., Eric, and even youngest son Barron are at the forefront of this crypto surge, exploring innovative moves like 'tokenizing' real estate. Are the Trumps rewriting their fortune playbook?