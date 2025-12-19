LOGIN
Trump Expands Access to Cannabis in a Major Shift in Drug Policy

Dec 19, 2025
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will expand access to cannabis, a long anticipated move that would mark the most significant shift in US drug policy in decades.

