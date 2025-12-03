LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Trump Doubles Down on Autopen Controversy Amid Biden Pardons

Trump Doubles Down on Autopen Controversy Amid Biden Pardons

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 03, 2025, 18:32 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 18:32 IST
Trump Doubles Down on Autopen Controversy Amid Biden Pardons
President Trump has doubled down on the ongoing autopen controversy, while President Biden issued several pardons before leaving office in January.

Trending Topics

trending videos