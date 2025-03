The 30-day ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine has yet to be accepted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the talks leading to the proposed ceasefire deal have excluded Trump's Russia-Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg. U.S. President Trump has limited Kellogg's role to special envoy to Ukraine, rather than special envoy to Russia and Ukraine. According to reports, President Trump sidelined Kellogg from peace talks in Jeddah and Riyadh after Russia demanded his exclusion, citing bias toward Ukraine. Reports also suggest that Kellogg did not attend the U.S.-Russia summit in Riyadh at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In Kellogg's absence, Trump's West Asia envoy, Steve Witkoff took the lead. Witkoff had presented the ceasefire proposal to Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The Russian president accepted the U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine but emphasized that the terms are yet to be finalized.. Watch to know more!