/Trump defends USS Abraham Lincoln amid reports of crew and supply problems

Published: Aug 18, 2026, 17:46 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 17:46 IST
US President Donald Trump has pushed back against criticism of the USS Abraham Lincoln after reports raised concerns about conditions aboard the aircraft carrier. Allegations have included supply shortages, sailors leaving the ship, and concerns over crew morale and mental health. Trump, however, described the vessel as “beautifully maintained.” The contrasting claims have fueled political debate, with some Democrats calling for a closer look into the situation.