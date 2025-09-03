LOGIN
Trump cites tariffs against India as action against Russia, warns action if he is unhappy

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 23:59 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 23:59 IST
Donald Trump defended his Russia policy, highlighting secondary sanctions on India that he claimed cost Moscow hundreds of billions.

