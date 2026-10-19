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Pakistan shuts Iran border as US pressure mounts

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 21:36 IST | Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 21:36 IST
Pakistan shuts Iran border as US pressure mounts
Pakistan has suspended trade through two key crossings with Iran, raising concerns over fuel supplies and rising prices. Hundreds of trucks have been stranded along the Pakistan-Iran border.

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