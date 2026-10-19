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Trump ballroom project raises $333 million

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 23:36 IST | Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 23:36 IST
Trump ballroom project raises $333 million
Major technology companies and corporate donors have contributed over $160 million toward President Donald Trump's estimated $300 million to $600 million White House ballroom project.

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