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Trump ballroom project raises $333 million
Trump ballroom project raises $333 million
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Oct 19, 2026, 23:36 IST
| Updated:
Oct 19, 2026, 23:36 IST
Major technology companies and corporate donors have contributed over $160 million toward President Donald Trump's estimated $300 million to $600 million White House ballroom project.
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