/Russian oligarchs buy private air defenses as Ukraine's mega-swarm over Moscow

Russian ballistic missiles struck Kyiv as Ukraine reported receiving no advance warning from its partners. Meanwhile, tensions between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky have raised fresh questions about the future of American support for Ukraine. Ukraine has retaliated with a massive drone offensive deep inside Russia. Fires broke out at oil facilities in St Petersburg, as Moscow reported intercepting more than 1,000 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions. The attacks have exposed the challenge of protecting Russia’s vast industrial infrastructure. Now, the head of Russia’s Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs says businesses are ready to help fund air-defence systems for industrial sites.