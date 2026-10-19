/France erupts: Town hall burns, rioters close in on Macron’s power centre

Fires burn in Paris as violent protests, looting and attacks on businesses shake France. CCTV footage shows a phone shop being attacked in Nice, while a Paris grocery-store worker questions why rioters targeted his business. In a striking contrast, a couple is seen enjoying a drink on the edge of the unrest. The demonstrations have been fuelled by anger over the cost of living and deteriorating public services, but violence has intensified the political crisis. Students have blocked access to the Louvre, while far-right leader Marine Le Pen accuses President Emmanuel Macron’s government of losing authority. Watch the latest on the France protests in this video.