Trump-Backed Tax Cut And Spending Bill Passes US Senate

United States President Donald Trump's “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” has been passed by the US House. Even as Trump celebrates the victory at a rally called ‘America250’ at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, the bill has been accused of raising the national debt ceiling in United States. According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the bill could add $2.4 to $3 trillion to the national debt over the next decade. Trump's former ‘buddy’ Elon Musk has also warned about it and said, “This spending bill contains the largest increase in the debt ceiling in US history! It is the Debt Slavery Bill.” He also said, "America is going bankrupt extremely quickly, but everyone seems to be whistling past the graveyard."