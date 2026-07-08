/Trump at NATO Summit 2026: Vows to 'cut off' all trade with Spain

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 19:12 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 19:12 IST
US President Donald Trump said he believes the memorandum of understanding with Iran "is over" after the two sides exchanged strikes across the Middle East, though he added negotiators could continue talks if they wished. The latest escalation, including Iranian strikes on US military targets in Bahrain and Kuwait following US action and renewed sanctions, has raised fresh concerns over regional stability and pushed oil prices higher.