Trump arrives in New York ahead of surrender, first former US President to face criminal charges

Donald Trump has arrived in New York city to face charges stemming from a probe into hush money paid to a porn star. The former US President is due to surrender at the Manhattan district attorney's office, and lawyers have argued against letting cameras in the courtroom. Reports say Trump will be fingerprinted prior to appearing before a judge for an arraignment. The 76-year-old republican is seeking to regain the presidency in 2024 and is the first former US President to face criminal charges. Trump's plane arrived at the laguardia airport in New York. He walked alone down a flight of stairs from the plane and climbed into an SUV for a drive in a motorcade. He got out of the vehicle, waved to people behind barricades set up by police for security purposes and walked into Manhattan's Trump tower. A court official said the arraignment was planned for 18:15 gmt on Tuesday.