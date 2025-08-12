Trump Announces Federal Takeover Of DC Police And Mobilization Of National Guard

US President Donald Trump during a press conference on Monday (August 11) announced that he was deploying National Guard troops and putting the Washington police force under federal control to tackle crime in the US capital. "This is Liberation Day in DC, and we're going to take our capital back," Trump said. Section 740 gives the President of the United States the authority to commandeer the DC Police Department in “conditions of an emergency nature.”