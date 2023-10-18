Trump and his sons found liable for fraud in civil suit in September

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
In the United States, legal trouble for former US President Donald Trump seems to be unending. On Tuesday Trump returned to the courtroom where he appeared in New York Court to attend the proceedings of a civil fraud trial. Allegations against Trump, the front-runner in the 2024 presidential election circles, around Trump inflating his net worth to secure a more favourable loan term.

