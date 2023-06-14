Trump aide Walt Natua also released without having to post a bond

Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to dozens of criminal counts for mishandling some of the US government's most sensitive secrets and preventing their return. Trump's plea was entered before the US magistrate. Judge Jonathan Goodman sets up a legal battle likely to play out over the coming months it marks the US's ex-president's most serious legal threats yet and as a firestorm of criminal investigations imperiled his bid for a second White House term. Watch to know more in this interview with Steven Fish who is a professor at the University of California.