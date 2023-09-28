Trudeau's credibility crisis

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
Amidst a diplomatic standoff with India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's popularity has plummeted according to recent polls. Canada is also grappling with domestic issues under Trudeau's Government. Is Justin Trudeau's credibility in crisis? Watch WION Wideangle.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos