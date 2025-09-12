LOGIN
Truck Rams Into a Ganesh Immersion Procession in Hassan District, 8 People Died and 20 Injured

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 23:36 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 23:36 IST
A speeding truck crashed into a Ganesh immersion procession in Karnataka’s Hassan district, leaving 8 people dead and over 20 injured.

