Troubling discovery baffles scientists

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Scientists have been baffled after discovering mysterious elements in ancient lava which led to the conclusion that the core of the Earth is leaking. A study was carried out on a 62-million-year-old lava which flows on Baffin Island in Canada's Arctic Archipelago. Watch this story to know how the discovery also holds clues for our planet's origin.

