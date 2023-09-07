Tropical cyclone batters & soaks southern Brazil | WION Climate Tracker

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Heavy rains are devastating the South American nation of Brazil over the last few days. Now as a tropical cyclone batters and soaks the southern region of the nation, the death toll from torrential rains has risen to 36, while more than 2300 are left homeless.

