Troika plus meeting: Russia, China and Pak agree to give aid for Afghanistan
Oct 20, 2021, 08:05 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Troika plus meeting in Moscow on the Afghanistan situation has been concluded. According to a Russian foreign ministry statement, Russia, China and Pakistan have agreed to provide humanitarian aid and economic support to Afghanistan.
