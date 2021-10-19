Troika Plus Meet: India to attend meet; US welcomes move, pulls out for 'logistical reasons'

Oct 19, 2021, 11:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Troika plus meeting in Moscow on the Afghanistan situation will have two noteworthy absentees- the United States and Afghanistan. Washington has cited logistical issues for not being able to attend the meet.
