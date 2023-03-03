Trending on WION: Egypt discovers hidden corridor in Great Pyramid of Giza

Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms - Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza, even after over 4,500 years of its existence, is continuing to drop unique nuggets of history embedded within its millennia old mystique. Now, a hidden corridor nine metres (30 feet) long has been discovered close to the main entrance of the pyramid. The latest discovery could lead to further findings, Egyptian antiquities officials said on Thursday.