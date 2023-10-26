Travel Slump in West Asia: Flight cancellations in Israel by several global carriers

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
As the violence intensified, there was a surge in flight cancellations to Israel, which led a number of international carriers to suspend service to the nation out of security concerns. In addition, tour companies canceled their excursions to Israel as a result of this interruption, and hotel reservations dropped off quickly.

