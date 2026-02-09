/Tragic Ghaziabad Case: Investigators Map Sisters’ Timeline

The tragic deaths of the Ghaziabad sisters have reopened questions about their family circumstances and the events leading up to the incident. Investigators are meticulously mapping the family’s timeline to understand potential factors and uncover details that may explain the sisters’ untimely deaths. Authorities are examining all aspects, including home environment, social interactions, and previous complaints, to piece together a clearer picture. The case has drawn widespread attention, highlighting concerns over child safety and family dynamics.