Traditionalists gather to celebrate 'Kurultaj' festival in Hungary

Published: Aug 16, 2022, 09:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Thousands gather for the three-day ‘Kurultaj Festival’ in the village of Bugac. The ‘Kurultaj’ is traditionally held in Hungary to celebrate the culture and history of the Hun-Turkic-Hungarian peoples.
