'Trade between India & Bangladesh is flourishing,' says AK Abdul Momen on WION

Published: Jun 18, 2022, 10:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen spoke with Sidhant Sibbal, WION's Principle Diplomatic Correspondent. He said, trade between India & Bangladesh is flourishing. The two nations have a wonderful relationship.
