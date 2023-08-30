Toyota Innova MPV: World' first 100% ethanol-fuelled car

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
In its drive towards sustainable living, and to battle climate change India has unveiled the world's first ever 100 per cent ethanol-fuelled car. Launched by India’s union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, the all-new Toyota Innova MPV is the first electrified flex-fuel vehicle.

