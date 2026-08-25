/Tougher anti-conversion law kicks in on Friday in Maharashtra

Ahead of Maharashtra's new anti-conversion law coming into force on August 28, several churches across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have begun asking worshippers to sign self-declaration forms stating they are attending prayers voluntarily. The forms reportedly require personal details and affirm that attendees are not facing any pressure, inducement or coercion. The move follows a series of disruptions at prayer meetings, police complaints and FIRs linked to allegations of religious conversion. Church leaders describe the declarations as a precautionary measure, while the law has reignited debate over religious freedom, conversion regulations and the rights of faith communities in India.