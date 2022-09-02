Tory leadership race: New UK PM to be announced on September 5

Published: Sep 02, 2022, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
We are into the final hours now of voting in the leadership election for the country's conservative party. Liz Truss, the current foreign secretary and Rishi Sunak the former chancellor have been running against each other for weeks now.
