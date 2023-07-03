Torrential rains in china bring devastation, leave residents stranded amid floods

A deluge is drenching China as torrential rains unleash chaos and destruction. People look helplessly as nature's watery fury sweeps away their houses. Meanwhile, more than 10,000 people were urgently moved to safety due to flooding in the central province of Hunan, the Xiang'Xi emergency management bureau on Sunday. Around 70 houses collapsed, 2,283 were damaged and farm fields were flooded. Losses so far have been estimated at least $79 million.