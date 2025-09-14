LOGIN
Top U.S. Diplomat Rubio in Jerusalem as Gaza War Intensifies

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 23:51 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 23:51 IST
Top U.S. Senator Marco Rubio arrived in Jerusalem amid the intensifying Gaza war. His visit highlights continued U.S. support for Israel as regional tensions and conflict escalate.

