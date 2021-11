It is a race against time for the scientists to try and understand the implications of what the new mutant variant called the Omicron variant of the coronavirus actually mean. Ever since the virus was detected in South Africa, it has set alarm bells all around the world. In an exclusive interview, WION's Kalden Ongmu spoke to the chairman of the South African medical association Angelique Coetzee who has been treating the new cases in her country, listen in.