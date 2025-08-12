Top I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders detained over vote theft claims in Delhi

Opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, led a protest march to the Election Commission in Delhi over alleged "vote chori" and voter roll revisions in Bihar. Police stopped and briefly detained several lawmakers amid high drama. Watch the full report on this political showdown and the Opposition's next move, as Kharge hosts a key strategy dinner tonight.