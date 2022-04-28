Top 5 promising youngsters who have impressed in IPL 2022

Published: Apr 28, 2022, 09:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Indian Premier League is the perfect place for youngsters to prove their mettle on a global stage and this year has not been any different. Here’s a look at five young talents who have impressed in IPL 2022 till now.
Read in App