Tokyo begins releasing Fukushima wastewater, neighbours raise concerns

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant had a huge task at hand even after protests and anger warnings the country started pumping more than a million metric tons of radioactive water into the sea. Tokyo claims it is treated but not everyone is convinced. Tokyo's Electric Power Company has released footage showing the start of the Fukushima water release.

