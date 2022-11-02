Tinder parent Match group defies tech downturn | Latest News | WION

Published: Nov 02, 2022
Match group - owner of the Tinder app - has beaten estimates for third quarter revenue. The company's revenue rose 1% to $810 million higher than analysts expectations of around $790 million. The increased revenue comes despite inflation.
