/Times square shooting: 17-year-old arrested for injuring 3 after verbal spat

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 10, 2025, 16:14 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 16:14 IST
Aug 10, 2025, 16:14 IST

A 17-year-old has been arrested after he shot and injured three in Times Square, following a verbal spat, early Saturday morning, said police officials.

