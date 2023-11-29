Tiger Woods' comeback begins, set to return at Hero World Challenge

15-Time Major Winner Tiger Woods is set to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge in Nassau. The 47-year-old has played just five tournaments since a life-threatening car accident outside Los Angeles in 2021. Woods latest comeback attempt ended after just two starts in the first half of 2023 and he had to pull out of the Masters after a recurrence of the plantar fasciitis injury that forced him to pull out last year's Hero World Challenge. WION's Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo discusses Woods' return with Guardian Golf Correspondent Ewan Murray.